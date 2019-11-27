|
|
Carl Dean Reed
7/10/32 - 11/4/2019
Carl was born in Longmont Colorado. His family moved to Santa Monica California when he was a young teen. He attended Santa Monica (Samo) High School. After graduation he joined the Air National Guard, spent 2 years there and then went into the army for another 2 years to fight in the Korean War. After an honorable discharge from the army he enlisted in the Air Force for a 4 year term. Shortly after serving his country, he married the love of his life Jill Johnson, who had two beautiful young daughters, Joy and June, whom he adopted. Carl and Jill then had their third daughter Jacqui in 1962.
Carl began his working career at Rocketdyne as a technician where he spent approximately 7 years. After that his father-in-law got him started in the movie industry as a prop maker. Then a couple years later he switched to a property position in the electrical fixtures department at 20th Century Fox Studios. He was eventually promoted to foreman of that department and continued on in that position for the next 20 years. At that time, he decided he wanted a change so he pursued set dressing and became a very sought after lead person until he retired at 65 years of age in 1997.
After retiring he devoted a lot of time to his family, which had grown to include grandchildren and great grandchildren, and he had many hobbies. Wood working was one of his passions for sure, but he also enjoyed travel, gardening, old movies, and music from the 40's. Carl was the type of man who was always ready to help, he contributed to everyone in his family, whether it was helping with small repairs or helping his daughter Jacqui and husband Greg with their business building trade show booths, or helping his daughter Joy open an art gallery featuring fine art by his late father-in-law Stan Johnson. No task or project was too small or big, he just wanted to be involved.
Carl is survived by a loving family: Daughter Joy and her husband Gary, daughter June, daughter Jacqui and her husband Greg, granddaughter Rebecca and her husband Scott, granddaughter Renee and her husband Aaron, granddaughter Jenny, granddaughter Jacqui and her husband David, great grandchildren, Payton, Parker, Luca, Elliot & Wesley
A celebration of his life will be held on December 7th, 2019 at the Best Western Posada Royale Hotel, 1775 Madera Rd., Simi Valley, at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Glioblastoma Foundation, the s or a .
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019