Carl Helms Jr.
Carl Helms Jr.

Carl Helms Jr. passed away the morning of October 16, 2020. He was 97 years old. He leaves behind 3 sons and their wives: Bill and Kris, Tim and Kathy, and John and Eloice as well as 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by two children: Nancy and Steven, and his wife of 66 years, Margaret Louise (Mellen) Helms.

Carl was born to Carl and Zada Lee (Cobb) Helms on September 15, 1923 in San Pedro, CA. He was a graduate of Venice High School where he met his wife to be Margaret. He graduated with a BA from UCLA in 1948, having taken time off from his studies to serve as a Lieutenant JG in the US Navy, mostly operating in the South Pacific Ocean.

He worked his entire career as a geologist with the Standard Oil Company of California (Chevron Corporation), starting in Los Angeles and then on to Salt Lake City, UT, and Taft, Sacramento, Bakersfield and San Francisco, CA as well as overseas stints in Awali, Bahrain and London, England. He became a resident of Ventura following his retirement in 1985. He enjoyed a vigorous retirement, regularly volunteering with Food Share Ventura County, providing tax preparation support through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and acting as an arbitrator for the Better Business Bureau of Ventura. He was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Ventura.

Carl was an avid outdoorsman and was a lifelong participant within the Boy Scouts of America. He was an Eagle Scout and subsequently a scout master. He attended Philmont Scout Ranch and the 1973 World Jamboree in Idaho.

His cremated remains will be interred alongside his wife's in the memorial garden of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Ventura, CA during a memorial service limited to immediate family members due to corona virus restrictions. Individuals wishing to make a charitable contribution in memory of Carl are encouraged to do so with Food Share Ventura County.




Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
