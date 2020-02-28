|
Carl J. Runge
Carl J. Runge was born September 10, 1932, in Mishawaka, IN and passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Mesa, AZ from complications of COPD.
He grew up in Goshen, IN as an avid hunter and fisherman. He played high school football as a 5'8" center playing with a 6'5" quarterback who had to sit down in order to receive a snap. Upon graduating high school, he entered the Air Force eventually achieving the rank of Staff Sargent as a Radar Technician. It was while serving in the Air Force for 9 years he met his future wife Mary Broms. They were married October 13, 1956, and were married 63 years. After leaving the Air Force, he was hired by 3M Company in Los Angeles and moved with the company to Camarillo, CA where he retired in July 1996 after 36 years of service. He was active volunteering his time with his son's sports activities where he was always on the lookout for ducks on the pond.
He is survived by his beloved wife Mary, sons Jerry (Shelly), John, Mike (Ketty) and 6 grandchildren, Kalyn, Carter, Daniel, Emily, Zachery and Brianne. The family requests that in lieu of flowers please donate to MiracleLeague805.org/donation. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 7th at 2:30 pm at Conejo Mountain Mortuary in Camarillo, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020