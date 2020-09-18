Carl M. LouckCamarillo - Our beloved Carl Louck, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully at home holding Marilyn's hand, and surrounded by his family on September 16th, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020, in his honor at Conejo Mountain Cemetery, Camarillo, open to all who wish to attend (mask and social distance). Carl loved his family and spending time with them whether on his cherished yacht (boat) "The Merri Celeste", barbequing in the backyard or travelling with his beloved wife Marilyn to all the most interesting places in the world.Everyone loved Carl for his kindness and appreciated his caring and calm intelligent compassion, and yet he was great fun. He was a man of all trades and could paint beautifully, loved photography, could rebuild a boat engine, build a computer, cook, and fix anything in the house. He appreciated art and was an artist himself creating paintings and drawings. He also loved photography and working on his garden.Carl was born in Terra Haute, Indiana on November 23rd, 1942 to Mary Nan McCreary and Herbert Russell Louck Sr. He grew up the middle of three close brothers: Herb Jr, Carl Mac and little Fred. He graduated from Rossville High School in 1960 and received a BS Degree from Purdue University in Mechanical Engineering in 1966 and came directly to Ventura County, CA with an offer for his first professional engineering job in his pocket. Here Carl and wife welcomed his two adored daughters, Sherry and Nina, whom he raised as a single father from preschool through high school. In 1980 he and the girls moved to Camarillo. And then . . .In 1989 Carl met the true love of his life and his soulmate Marilyn Celeste. The two married that year in a lovely garden wedding at their home in Camarillo, blending the two families, including Marilyn's children Christopher Heimlich and Tiffany Heimlich. Carl and Marilyn enjoyed their lives together to the fullest, including traveling the world, visiting museums and gardens, as well as watching basketball and talking back to favorite TV broadcasts.Carl worked as a civilian Engineer for the US Navy for 37 years, starting his career at the Navy Base in Port Hueneme and moving 5 year later to the Naval Base Ventura County, Pt. Mugu where he retired in 2004. He was a well loved and respected engineering leader and manager who headed many mission critical programs including Engineering Program Manager for Laser Guided Bombs where he was also the Division Head. Carl received the Meritorious Civilian Award and many other acknowledgements and he served on National Panels for the benefit of our defense.Carl's memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife Marilyn, children Sherry Geddis (Christopher), Nina Baker (Kevin), Christopher Heimlich (Melixandra), and Tiffany Heimlich; grandchildren Jacob Gutierrez, Brittany Gutierrez, Amanda Geddis and Jane Geddis; brothers Herbert Louck Jr. and Fred Louck (Kathy), loving members of Marilyn's extended Glancy and Baldwin families, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He will also be warmly remembered by many friends, colleagues, fixit guys and old salts and tellers of tales in these parts.