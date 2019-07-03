|
Carl Richard Faith
Oxnard - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Carl Richard Faith on June 15, 2019 at the age of 83. Carl was born on August 4, 1935 in Washington, Indiana to parents Elmer and Lola Faith. He leaves behind his loving wife, Debi, along with nine children.
In 1954 Carl married Lila Singleton and fathered four children: Guy (Judy), Grey (Debbie), Candy (Henry) and Glen. In 1972, he married Martha Colwell, who had two children of her own Jerri (Mike) and Laura, and shortly thereafter, they had Carla (Sean). In 2003 Carl married Debra Byrd who brought two adult children into the family: Joel (Amber) and David (Julia). All of his children, regardless of how they came into the family, thought of him as their father.
Also mourning his passing are two siblings, Frances Faith Graham Gilbert, and Emmitt Rogers, along with 22 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and friends too numerous to count. He is preceded in death by his parents and great-grandson, Brennen Faith.
Carl joined the United States Navy in 1953 and was home-ported in Port Hueneme, CA where he was deployed with numerous Seabee battalions as a Utilities Man and proudly served his country for 22 years and achieved the ranking of Master Chief Petty Officer. During his time in service, he served two tours in Vietnam and was stationed in numerous locations around the world. We thank him heartily for his dedicated service to our country.
Upon his retirement from the Navy, he settled down, and started a teaching career while raising his family. Being a Seabee, he was uniquely qualified to teach industrial arts in the ROP program to many young high school students. In 1983, he retired to Montague, Ca where he lived out the remainder of his life. During retirement, at the age of 64, Carl learned how to fly small, fixed-wing aircrafts. This became his new passion and from then on, he flew everywhere he could.
Carl is best remembered for his zest for life, hard work ethic, and advice (lovingly called "Faithisms"). He was a natural leader and mentor, and nobody left his presence without some nugget of wisdom to be remembered and passed along.
~A good life, a great loss, a rare soul to be remembered
Carl's celebration of life will be held at the Montague Community Center on August 17, 2019 at 2pm. 200 S. 11th St, Montague, CA 96064.
