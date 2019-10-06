|
Carlos Alfonso Marquez
Ventura - Carlos Alfonso Marquez 83, of Ventura California. Known as "Junior" by his family. Passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019 with his loved ones at his side.
Carlos was born to Otelia M. and Alfonso J. Marquez, on March 3, 1936 in Los Sauces, Colorado. He attended Cathedral High School and graduated in 1953. In 1965 he came to California. With the dream of becoming the owner of his own business, and through the help and support of his entire family, he was able to put a bakery into a large food chain market. From there, he went on to open "House Of Cakes & Pastries" with two locations in Ventura County. A real family business that lasted over twenty-five years. Afterwards, he went to work for Vons Grocery Store as the Bakery manager.
For fun, he enjoyed Baseball coaching, gun collecting, competitive target shooting, baking, cooking, and trips to Las Vegas. But most of all, he loved being surrounded by his family!
Carlos is survived by his wife Joan Marquez, Ventura, CA. His four daughters: Debbie Marple (Kevin) Ventura CA., Cindy Madrid (Danny) Ojai, CA., Loretta Melnar (Mike) Ventura, CA., and Colleen McMillin Camarillo, CA
His sisters Patricia Dykes and Jean Evanoff; Eight Grandchildren: Mallory Engstrom, Matthew Melnar, Rachelle Madrid, Tara Tortarolo, Taylor Ponder, Evan McMillin, and Riley McMillin
As well as two Great Grandchildren, Harper and Hudson Engstrom Carlos is preceded in death by his parents Otelia M. and Alfonso J. Marquez, his son Charles A. Marquez, his brother Ernest Marquez, and sister, Clara Espinoza.
Memorial Donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation @ www.parkinson.org
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to: Coastal View Health Care Center, Home Healthcare Givers, Community Memorial Hospital of Ventura, and Sisters Servants of Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Our Lady Of Assumption Catholic Church, 3175 Telegraph Road Ventura, California 93003. Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019