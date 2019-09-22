Services
Robert Rey Garcia Jr. Funeral Services
830 East Santa Paula Street
Santa Paula, CA 93060
(805) 229-7054
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
10800 Henderson Road
Ventura, CA
Carlos Borjon Leal


1931 - 2019
Carlos Borjon Leal Obituary
Carlos Borjon Leal

Santa Paula - Carlos Borjon Leal passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 13, 2019. Carlos was born on May 16, 1931 in Santa Paula, Ca. Throughout his life Carlos was a truck driver who enjoyed providing for his family. As a musician he was very passionate about music "Musica de trio" was his life. He is survived by his wife, Mary R. Leal of 51 years and daughters, Yvonne Segovia, Peggy Rush; son, Michael and stepson Bobby.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church located at 10800 Henderson Road in Ventura, California.

For map and directions to the ceremony location and to sign the family's online guest book, share stories and post pictures please visit our website: www.santapaulafuneralhome.com and click on Carlos' name under Recent Obituaries.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned & Operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SERVICES, Santa Paula, CA 805.229.7054
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 22, 2019
