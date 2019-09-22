|
Carlos Borjon Leal
Santa Paula - Carlos Borjon Leal passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 13, 2019. Carlos was born on May 16, 1931 in Santa Paula, Ca. Throughout his life Carlos was a truck driver who enjoyed providing for his family. As a musician he was very passionate about music "Musica de trio" was his life. He is survived by his wife, Mary R. Leal of 51 years and daughters, Yvonne Segovia, Peggy Rush; son, Michael and stepson Bobby.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church located at 10800 Henderson Road in Ventura, California.
