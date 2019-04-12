Resources
Carlos Cervantes Rodriguez

Fillmore, CA

Carlos Cervantes Rodriguez, 66, of Fillmore, CA passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019. Carlos was born Dec. 1, 1952 in Michoacan Mexico. He was a mechanic for 40yrs. His family was his love along with his hobbies reading and soccer.

He is survived by wife Chela children Ana, Hector, Fernando grand-children Nikolas, Anjelyssa, Tatyana, Lailah, Hector, Natalie, Kayluhb and great- grandchild Julian.

A visitation for Carlos will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Skillin-Carroll Mortuary, 600 Central Ave, Fillmore, CA 93015. A funeral service will occur Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Skillin-Carroll Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Skillin-Carroll Mortuary.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 12, 2019
