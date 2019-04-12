|
|
Carlos Cervantes Rodriguez
Fillmore, CA
Carlos Cervantes Rodriguez, 66, of Fillmore, CA passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019. Carlos was born Dec. 1, 1952 in Michoacan Mexico. He was a mechanic for 40yrs. His family was his love along with his hobbies reading and soccer.
He is survived by wife Chela children Ana, Hector, Fernando grand-children Nikolas, Anjelyssa, Tatyana, Lailah, Hector, Natalie, Kayluhb and great- grandchild Julian.
A visitation for Carlos will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Skillin-Carroll Mortuary, 600 Central Ave, Fillmore, CA 93015. A funeral service will occur Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Skillin-Carroll Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Skillin-Carroll Mortuary.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 12, 2019