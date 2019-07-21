|
Carmel Morris Kelly
- - Carmel Morris Kelly was born in Cork City, Ireland on September 30, 1929. Her mother, Shelia Murphy, was a nurse who worked in England during WWII ( as were most of her aunts) and her father, William Morris, was a civilian engineer with the British Navy. After spending her early childhood growing up on Bere Island, County Cork, where her father worked at the British Naval base until it was returned to Ireland's control 1938, she attended boarding school in Crosshaven, Cork, under the tutelage of the very strict Presentation Nuns. She spent summers in the countryside of West Cork with her mother's extended family, where she would meet her future husband of 58 years, Daniel Anthony Kelly. She impressed her local younger cousins on the farm with her sense of style from the city, with pretty clothes and high heels . She graduated from University College Cork in 1950. She was admitted to Trinity College in Dublin but couldn't go because the Catholic Church considered it a "mortal sin" to attend Trinity and the only way for applicants to get around it was by way of a special dispensation from the Archbishop, which was denied.
In 1958, she and Dan took a boat across the Atlantic to America and got married. Her aunt, also a teacher (who taught on Hollywood sets as well as in schools) and Dan's uncle sponsored them, welcoming them to their new home. They first settled in the much heard about Hollywood, California, where they married, later moving to Simi Valley in 1968, where they lived in the same house for 45 years. She and Dan later moved to Anaheim Hills to be closer to their daughter. Dan passed away in 2016.
Carmel was extremely intelligent and, having taken 8 years of Latin and 6 years of Gaelic, was a natural with languages. Following in the footsteps of her grandfather and great grandfather, who were teachers in Ireland's "hedge schools", she became a teacher. She taught high school English literature, Spanish and French for nearly 30 years, in between taking 14 years away to raise her three children, Kieran, Niall and Deirdre. She taught in England, Spain, and America, both in Catholic schools and public schools. A voracious reader, she always had the highest score in trivial pursuit. She returned to school for her Master's Degree while her youngest child was still in Junior High, and while working full time.
She is survived by her three children Kieran Kelly, Niall Kelly and Deirdre Kelly, her daughter-in-law, Cyndie Kelly, son-in-law, Howard Privette, and Grandchildren, Brendan Kelly, Mathew Kelly, and William Privette.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 21, 2019