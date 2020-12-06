Carmela Roman LunaOxnard, CA - Maria del Carmen "Carmela" Roman Luna of Oxnard, California gained her angel wings the early morning of November 23, 2020 at the young age of 92. She was surrounded by her beloved husband of 72 years and her 5 children as she entered into the gates of heaven. Her devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe, La "Virgencita", led her to have a life of faith, strength, and love.Carmela Luna was born in Jerez, Zacatecas, Mexico, on February 26, 1928. She was one of 9 children born to Maria and Daniel Roman. She lived a beautiful childhood and was studious and playful. At the age of 18, she met her beloved husband, Roberto (Bobby) Luna, who also had roots in Zacatecas, Mexico. Roberto first laid eyes on Carmela as she was working in her father's pharmacy and it was love at first sight. Shortly after, they married and moved back to Roberto's home state of California, where they embarked on their journey of living out the American Dream.Carmela and Roberto are the owners of Oxnard's landmark Gordon's Western Wear which they purchased in 1974, after working there for many years. Carmela was a generous and always humble woman who participated in many charities, both near and far. She never turned her cheek to helping communities and churches in need.She was a woman of inspiration and strength and has left behind many life lessons along with an abundance of love that will remain in our hearts forever. Her legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren, and great-grand children, who throughout the years have received her unconditional love, guidance, and words of wisdom.Carmela is survived by her husband Roberto, five children, Rosalinda (Frank) Herrera, Robert (Esther) Luna, Jeannette Hernandez, Terry (John) Oliver, and Jimmy (Hilda) Luna, 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.A private service will be held on December 9, 2020 at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard, California.May our beautiful "Mama Carmelita", our "Palomita", Rest In Peace. She is running...she is dancing... she is singing. We all love you and will miss you dearly. You will forever be in our hearts. Until we meet again.