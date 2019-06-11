|
Carmelita (Carmie) Irene Chapman
Ventura - Carmelita (Carmie) Irene Chapman, 73, entered into eternal life on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Carmie was born on June 11, 1945, in Ventura and was a sixth-generation native California and a lifelong county resident. Her parents were Jovita Bustos, originally from San Nicolas de Ibarra, Jalisco, Mexico, and Victor Edward Chapman, a native Venturan.
She attended Holy Cross School, the Academy of St. Catherine, and she graduated from Ventura High School. Carmie continued a lifelong dedication to the Sisters of the Holy Cross. She was a member of Our Lady of Assumption Church.
Carmie was employed by the County of Ventura Public Social Services Agency for fifteen years, first as a typist clerk, then as an office assitant; she retired having made many close friends during her years there. Carmie's true vocation was that of offering unconditional love to her family. She devoted herself to the care of her parents and her dear cousin, Cecilia Bustos, for many years. She had a deep love and respect for the elder members of her family, and she was always present to meet their needs. Carmie also cared for three generations of nieces and nephews. In addition to her family, her love extended to her precious pets.
There were six children in the Chapman family, Carmie being the youngest. She is survived by her brother, Carlos Chapman ; sister, Ruth Chapman; sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Alfredo Perez; thirty-two nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Victor Chapman and Jovita Bustos Chapman and her sisters Frances Chapman and Gloria Dykes.
A Most Holy Rosary will be recited at 2:00pm on Friday, June 14, 2019, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Ventura. A private inurnment will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00am at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 11 to June 13, 2019