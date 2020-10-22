1/1
Carmen Corona Rodriguez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen Corona Rodriguez

Santa Paula - Carmen Corona Rodriguez, 84 of Santa Paula passed away Saturday, Oct 17, 2020

Mrs Rodriguez was born May 7, 1936 in Santa Paula, CA to Fidel Corona and Carmen Melendez Corona and had been a Ventura County resident her whole life. For 35 years, Mrs Rodriguez worked in Santa Paula at Limoneria, where she was a citrus grade controller. She loved to cook, garden and enjoyed being a full time loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.

Mrs Rodriguez is survived by beloved children; Daughters and Son-in-laws, Lola and Tom Axelson of Camarillo, Mary Ann and Alan George of Thousand Oaks; Sons and Daughter-in-laws, Fred and Diane Rodriguez of Camarillo, Mark and Dori Rodriguez of Anchorage Alaska, Jamie Jason and Yvette Rodriguez of Oxnard; Grandchildren, Lori Barron, Ryan Rodriguez, Kristan Rodriguez, Carley Rodriguez, Ashley Rodriguez, Brittany Rodriguez, Alieza Rodriguez; Great Grandchildren, Kimberly Barron, Kylie Barron, Klohe Barron, Mark Moorehead, Jett Jarrett, Rylee Rodriguez, Reese Rodriguez, Maverick Rodriguez, Emmett Moorehead, Mason Garcia, Haisley Garcia; Great-Great Granddaughter, Melody Zepeda.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m Wednesday, Nov 4th at Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery & Mortuary, 2370 N. H Street, Oxnard CA 93036






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
8054855757
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Santa Clara Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved