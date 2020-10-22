Carmen Corona RodriguezSanta Paula - Carmen Corona Rodriguez, 84 of Santa Paula passed away Saturday, Oct 17, 2020Mrs Rodriguez was born May 7, 1936 in Santa Paula, CA to Fidel Corona and Carmen Melendez Corona and had been a Ventura County resident her whole life. For 35 years, Mrs Rodriguez worked in Santa Paula at Limoneria, where she was a citrus grade controller. She loved to cook, garden and enjoyed being a full time loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.Mrs Rodriguez is survived by beloved children; Daughters and Son-in-laws, Lola and Tom Axelson of Camarillo, Mary Ann and Alan George of Thousand Oaks; Sons and Daughter-in-laws, Fred and Diane Rodriguez of Camarillo, Mark and Dori Rodriguez of Anchorage Alaska, Jamie Jason and Yvette Rodriguez of Oxnard; Grandchildren, Lori Barron, Ryan Rodriguez, Kristan Rodriguez, Carley Rodriguez, Ashley Rodriguez, Brittany Rodriguez, Alieza Rodriguez; Great Grandchildren, Kimberly Barron, Kylie Barron, Klohe Barron, Mark Moorehead, Jett Jarrett, Rylee Rodriguez, Reese Rodriguez, Maverick Rodriguez, Emmett Moorehead, Mason Garcia, Haisley Garcia; Great-Great Granddaughter, Melody Zepeda.Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m Wednesday, Nov 4th at Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery & Mortuary, 2370 N. H Street, Oxnard CA 93036