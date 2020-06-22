Carmen Navarro-Hartmann
Oxnard - Our angel Carmen Navarro-Hartmann was called home by our Lord on June 17, 2020.
She was born in Tepatitlan, Jalisco but was raised in Oxnard since the age of 5. Carmen attended Our lady of Guadalupe School and Santa Clara High School. She worked for the County of Ventura for 30 years and retired to travel the world with her husband Michael Hartmann. They were always on adventure together, but her favorite was fishing on the Sea of Cortez. When she wasn't traveling, she dedicated her time to her family and enjoyed trips to Disneyland. Carmen loved holidays and family get togethers because she was able to enjoy all her family.
Carmen's favorite hobby was being a grandmother, it wasn't surprising to see her playing baseball with her grandson Manny or cheering him on from the stands at a game. In Manny's words "I'll miss my grammy being by my side for everything".
Then there was her "Golden Child" Bella Rose if they weren't playing with LOL dolls, they were out on some adventure which included shopping, eating their favorite foods, having sleep overs, walking State St. or simply going to the library.
Carmen was a doting protective mother who was always looking out for her kids Alexandra and Guillermo. There was no obstacle she wouldn't help them overcome. She loved spending quality time with her daughter either shopping or simply enjoying a cup of coffee. She loved spending time with Billy while he BBQ'd her favorite tri-tip and she whipped up a batch of flour tortillas for them to enjoy.
She was a very caring and nurturing person who gave without expecting anything in return. Her family is going to miss her beautiful smile, her laughter, and all the love she gave each and everyone. Carmen is our loss but God's Gain.
Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to no more than 5 people at one time from 2:00pm to 5:30pm on Thursday, June 25th, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard. A live stream of Carmen's rosary service will be available at 6:00pm at kadytv.net.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30am on Friday, June 26th, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 500 N Juanita Avenue in Oxnard. Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, Our Lady of Guadalupe is limited to no more than 100 people inside the church.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and view livestream services click on Carmen's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.