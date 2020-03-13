|
|
Carol Ann Dimse (née Pellicelli)
Carol Ann Dimse (née Pellicelli) passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 after 84 years of living life to its fullest. Born on October 7, 1935 in Peabody, Massachusetts, Carol went on to graduate from Mass General Hospital School of Nursing in Boston, Massachusetts and serve as a lieutenant nurse in the U.S. Navy. She went on to have a fulfilling career as the Director of Nursing at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, California. Of all her accomplishments, she was most proud of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her son and daughter followed in her medical footsteps becoming a doctor and nurse, respectively. She was "busting her buttons" with pride after one granddaughter became a lawyer and the other earned her Ph.D. Carol never met a stranger and had the unique gift of making everyone feel welcome and at ease in her presence. She brought joy to the lives of friends and family alike and will be deeply missed by all. Love you bunches Gammy.
She is survived by her sister, Lois McHugh, her son, Steven Dimse, her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Dana Dahlgren, her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Cortney and Ryan Bonvillain, her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Kari and James McCarthy, and two great grandchildren, Andrew and Jane Bonvillain. She is preceded in death by her parents, Nello and Anna Pellicelli.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020