Carol Ann Dowler
Ventura - Carol Ann Dowler (Becotte), age 71, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019, at the Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura while surrounded by her family. Carol was born on June 26, 1948, in Lawrence, Massachusetts to Alphonse and Mary Becotte (Margerison).
She was married to Edward Charles Dowler of Oxnard, and later divorced after 32 years of marriage. After her divorce, she went back to school and received her high school diploma from Ventura Adult High School in 2008. She had five children, Edward Franklin (who died a short time after birth), Ed, Tim, Greg, and Kristy (Shuey). She is also survived by her grandchildren Amber, Brianna, Gracelee and Annalee; and sisters Connie Donaldson and Cheryl Stone.
Carol worked many service-related jobs but was best known for her nurturing and unwavering love and commitment to her family as a homemaker. She was a remarkable mother and grandmother, always placing her children and grandchildren before herself. She enjoyed feeding her family, making others happy, the occasional slot machine and vacationing with her children and grandchildren, especially on cruise ships.
Family, friends and others whose lives Carol touched are invited to the Trinity Episcopal Church, 2400 N. Canal Street, Orange, CA. on August 17, 2019, from 1130 am. - 1:30 pm., to celebrate the life of our beloved Carol and the gifts her life brought to each of us. She was dearly loved and will be truly missed!
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 11, 2019