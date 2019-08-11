Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
2400 N. Canal Street
Orange, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Dowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Dowler


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann Dowler Obituary
Carol Ann Dowler

Ventura - Carol Ann Dowler (Becotte), age 71, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019, at the Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura while surrounded by her family. Carol was born on June 26, 1948, in Lawrence, Massachusetts to Alphonse and Mary Becotte (Margerison).

She was married to Edward Charles Dowler of Oxnard, and later divorced after 32 years of marriage. After her divorce, she went back to school and received her high school diploma from Ventura Adult High School in 2008. She had five children, Edward Franklin (who died a short time after birth), Ed, Tim, Greg, and Kristy (Shuey). She is also survived by her grandchildren Amber, Brianna, Gracelee and Annalee; and sisters Connie Donaldson and Cheryl Stone.

Carol worked many service-related jobs but was best known for her nurturing and unwavering love and commitment to her family as a homemaker. She was a remarkable mother and grandmother, always placing her children and grandchildren before herself. She enjoyed feeding her family, making others happy, the occasional slot machine and vacationing with her children and grandchildren, especially on cruise ships.

Family, friends and others whose lives Carol touched are invited to the Trinity Episcopal Church, 2400 N. Canal Street, Orange, CA. on August 17, 2019, from 1130 am. - 1:30 pm., to celebrate the life of our beloved Carol and the gifts her life brought to each of us. She was dearly loved and will be truly missed!

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ted Mayr Funeral Home
Download Now