Carol Ann Weaton

Chico, CA

Born in Bremerton, WA to Harold and Margaret Hulett. Carol married her husband, Ted (Theodore) Weaton on Mar. 27, 1965. Mother to Tonya Weaton Munoz (Eduardo), Jarrod Weaton, Erica Weaton Blaschke (Mike), and Donovan Weaton (Jacinta Kaumbulu Weaton).

Carol is survived by her husband of 53 years, her 4 children, her 5 grandchildren, sister Elaine Dottie Hawes and brother Harold Hulett.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home with a Funeral Service starting at 11:00 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Butte County Humane Society, Chico, CA or the Houston (Texas) SPCA through the funeral home. View full obituary and send condolences online at NewtonBracewell.com
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 9, 2019
