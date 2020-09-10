Carol Jane Vallier



Carol Jane Vallier age 77 passed away on August 31 in Spring Texas. She was born February 8 1943 in Delano California to Edward and Eula Myers. She grew up in the San Joaquin Valley. Carol moved to Oxnard California in her early twenties. Carol worked in the legal and medical field eventually retiring from the State of California. She married Leo Vallier and moved to Texas. Carol loved to needlepoint and sudoko and enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas. She also loved her family. She leaves behind her husband Leo Vallier, three stepchildren and three step grandchildren and one great step grandchild all of Texas. she also leaves behind her two brothers Harold Myers and Jerry Myers both of Ojai California and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents and sisters Joetta Brown and Marlene Basham and brother Ron Myers. She will be deeply missed. There are no services planned at this time for Carol.









