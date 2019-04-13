|
Carol Jean Laufer
Ventura, CA
Carol Jean Laufer passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019. Carol was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on November 12, 1940.
Carol moved to California in 1954, landing in Sierra Madre where she completed high school and went on to attend Pasadena City College.
Carol was married to the love of her life Ronald Laufer on October 10, 1979. They were married just shy of 40 years. Ron and Carol have been long time residents of East Ventura where they enjoyed long walks on the beach, weekly early bird movies and spending time with their kids Terri Dore of Ventura, Lisa (John) Ford of Palm Desert and Jeff Wharton of Ventura and six grandchildren Kristen, Nick, Brandon, Brittany, Tayler and Kage and twins in the oven.
Carol was one of eight children who made their way across country to join other family members in the import and export business. Carol is preceded in death by her parents John and Loretta Bettencourt, two brothers Pierre and David Bettencourt and survived by Maureen Thill, Bob Bettencourt, Jack Bettencourt, Diane Menser and Kenny Bettencourt.
Carol had an extensive work history including, her clerical expertise where she was Executive Secretary for Jacques Cousteau (U.S. Divers), Johnson and Johnson, Told Real Estate, Caldwell Banker and Hertel and Sons before retiring.
Carol fought lung cancer for over six years, however, she lost her battle surrounded by loved ones at Community Memorial Hospital. The family wishes to acknowledge the amazing loving staff in the ER and on the PCU floor.
There will be a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers we request a memorial contribution in her name to the Lung Cancer Society or cancer related organization of your choice.
Condolences may be sent here: Legacy.com and search obituaries by name.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019