Carol Pfeiler Tremblay
Ventura - It's with sadness that we announce Carol Pfeiler Tremblay lost her long battle with cancer.
Carol was born and raised in Oxnard. She attended Santa Clara Elementary, Santa Clara High School, and then Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She worked at Bank of America for many years and then the Ventura Housing Authority before taking early retirement.
From the time of her first diagnosis, until the end, Carol remained positive. "Infectious attitude" "upbeat energy" and "good soul" were some of the ways people described her. "You'd never have known she was going through that," another said.
Carol's upbeat attitude was always there. She could paint, draw, and play the piano. She drove a mean 4-speed in her red 1965 Corvair and later in her black 1970 Chevelle. She loved to cook, and hosted a surprise backyard party for her parents' 40th wedding anniversary, even making the bread rolls herself. She also cooked for events at the Ventura Veterans for Foreign Wars. She was loved by the people and at the Ventura Elks Lodge.
Carol was preceded in death by her father, Emil Pfeiler Jr., and her brother Tom Pfeiler. She's survived by husband, Barry Tremblay, her mother Mary, and her brother Joe Pfeiler.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020