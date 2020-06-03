Carol Stauffacher



The name Carol means "Song of Joy" and this accurately describes her, for to know her was to love her. Carol was truly a Christmas Carol. She was born on December 25, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Ursula and Ray Fisk and died on May 11, 2020. She was an only child until she was 13 when sister Charlene was born and two years later her brother Dennis.



After attending Evanston High School she graduated from Illinois College with a degree in chemistry. She went to work at Kraft Foods Research Laboratory in Glenview, Illinois where she met future her husband, Fred. They were married July 5, 1952. She later obtained her Teaching Certificate from Northwestern University and taught in the elementary grades until her children came along. The family moved to Ventura, CA in 1964 where she became active at Community Presbyterian Church, Womens Aglow and the PTA at Loma Vista Elementary School. Carol enjoyed singing in choirs, traveling, reunions with friends and family and mentoring and teaching others of her Christian faith.



Carol was preceded in death by her son Glenn and brother Dennis. She is survived by her husband Fred, daughter Heidi and numerous nieces and nephews.



IN lieu of flowers please make a donation in Carol's name to the Community Presbyterian Church Women's Bible Study. A memorial service will follow at a later date.









