Carole Elaine De Tora passed away at her home in Agoura Hills, California, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Carole was born on May 11, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois to George and Ruth Savitt. The family moved to Miami, Florida when Carole was 12 years old. Carole graduated from Miami Senior High School in 1953 and still kept in touch with many lifelong friends. Carole was a flight attendant for National Airlines when she met, moved to California and married Pat De Tora. Carole and Pat had two daughters, Marci and JoAnne.
Carole worked as a transcriber typist for the Los Angeles County Probation Department for 25 years. Carole had many co-worker friends from the Probation Department who she still kept in touch with after her retirement.
Carole lived in the same house in Reseda, California for 44 years before moving to Meadowbrook Senior Living in Agoura Hills in March, 2017.
Carole is survived by her daughter Marci (Daniel) Bilchik; daughter JoAnne (Stephen) De Tora-Smith; grandchildren Jonathan (Molly) and Tara Bilchik; Siena and Julian Lopez; great-granddaughter Hayden and sister Diane (Miles) Lawrence. She is also survived by her pet cat Timmy and grand-dog Yukon.
Special thanks to Carole's faithful one-on-one caregivers Jacky, Yoly, Henry, Arnol, Jess and Rona and all her friends and staff at Meadowbrook where she called home for the last two and a half years.
A funeral service will be held at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks-Griffin Mortuary, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 16, 2019