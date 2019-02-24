|
|
Carole Jean Hernandez
Camarillo, CA
Carole Jean Hernandez, beloved Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother, passed away peacefully on February 7th, with her loving family by her side. Born Carole Jean Weeks in Glendale, California on July 13th, 1935, she was the first born child of Homer & Norma Weeks, originally from Ravenna, Ohio. Carole spent her early years in the deserts of California and Nevada as her adventuresome gold mining father followed his quest.
They settled in Beatty, Nevada and Carole enjoyed the simple life of a small town and excelled in school, dance, softball, and horseback riding. She was crowned Rodeo Queen of nearby Lone Pine at the young age of 14. She graduated Valedictorian from her local High School in 3 short years and she was ready to venture out and see the world.
She soon met and married her first husband, George John Parker, (Jack) a USAF Weather Tech assigned to the local Mercury Nevada Atomic Bomb Site. For the next 11 years she lived the life of of an Air Force wife, moving from state to state, back and forth across the USA including 3 years on the island of Puerto Rico.
In 1962, her husband was transferred to Oxnard Air Force Base in Camarillo which is now the Camarillo Airport. Determined to sink down roots in this beautiful community, she settled in with her 4 yr old daughter, Julie and her 9 year old son, John. Her children's father still in the USAF chose to continue to travel the world, so they parted ways but remained on good terms.
Carole joined forces with her close friend, Joan Ford Iverson and together they faced the challenges ahead. Carole wentt on to meet the love of her life, Manny Hernandez, while they were both working at the El Ranchito restaurant in the Wagon Wheel Junction. They later opened a local Restaurant/Nightclub, the Casa Tropical, which was very successful in the 1960's and 70's and known for it's great food, margaritas and local KOXR Amateur Hour.
In 1972 Carole & Manny made the decision to pursue Manny's dream of a career in Real Estate. Ultimately they obtained their Broker's Licenses and thereby made the most significant decision of their lifetimes. Associated for most of their 40 years in "The Biz" with Prudential California Realty, they were a well-known Real Estate Team. Known as the #1 Broker Duo, they excelled in their chosen profession and they received countless awards and accolades over their long career including the coveted Legend status at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.
Carole was a fabulous hostess and enjoyed cooking, decorating and entertaining their friends and family, especially during the holidays when she hosted an annual open house. She had an iconic flair for fashion and was known for her trend setting style. She loved gardening and photography and also took the time to study interior design, which she utilized in the many facets of her life. She was extremely creative and expressive in everything she did which was evident not only in her adverting skills but her beautiful gifts and thoughtful personal letters and cards to family and friends.
Carole and Manny enjoyed traveling to Acapulco and cruising with a group of friends to new and exciting places! Family trips to Lake Arrowhead and annual celebrations at Las Posas Country Club were among their most cherished memories. Family was of the utmost importance to both of them and their retirement years were filled with family get togethers, summer BBQ's & swim parties. They loved nothing more than sit on the patio and watch the great grandkids swim and play on a warm summer day.
On July 23rd of 2018, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Their love for each other was endless and a source of joy not only for them but for all who knew them. Sadly on November 13th of 2018, Carole lost her beloved Manny and soul mate and she suffered his loss greatly.
Carole is survived by her devoted daughter, Julie Knutson and her husband Dennis. Grandchildren, John David Parker, Brandon Knutson, Linsey Williams and husband Craig. Great-Grandchildren, Teadora & Kadyn Parker, Sarah & Abigail Knutson, Gavan, Waylan, Owen, Emma and Flynn Williams. Brother, Jim Weeks, Sister, Patti Grizzle, Sister-in-law, Carol Jean Smith and nieces and nephews. Step-Daughter, Rosanne Rodriguez Marek and husband Don, Grandchildren, Roy & Ryan Rodriguez, Great-Grandchildren, Justin, Jessica & Evan Rodriguez.
Carole is predeceased by her husband, Manuel Posos Hernandez, son, John Steven Parker, and step-son George Hernandez.
Services to be held on March 1st at 11 am at United Methodist Church located at 291 Anacapa Dr. in Camarillo. A reception is to follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles in honor of Carole and her Great Grandson Gavan Williams.
Condolences may be sent to Conejo Mountain Funeral Home & Memorial Park.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 24, 2019