Funeraria Del Angel Oxnard
401 West Channel Islands Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93033
(805) 487-4911
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Oxnard
401 West Channel Islands Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93033
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Oxnard
401 West Channel Islands Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93033
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Pierce Brother's Santa Paula Cemetery
1938 - 2019
Carolina Clara Luna Obituary
Carolina Clara Luna

- - In loving memory of Carolina Clara Luna, born on Camulos Ranch, Piru, California in 1938 to Arturo and Clara Ortega. Raised in Santa Paula, CA., graduated from Santa Paula Union High School in 1956 along with her future husband of 49 years, Augustine C. Luna.

She attended Ventura College and became a LVN. Carolina loved helping others and taught CCD in the 1970's.

Carolina is survived by her daughter, Leticia Luna and Grand dog Ac Ryder. Siblings; Art Ortega, Delores Krutenut, Anita Hernandez, Rebecca Torrez, Leonard Ortega, Jenny Velasquez and Alvino Ortega.

Carolina was a very determined person and hard worker. She will be dearly missed.

The family will receive guests Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel. A celebration of life service will commence at 6:00 pm.

Carolina will be laid to rest at Pierce Brother's Santa Paula Cemetery on Friday, August 23, 2019. A Graveside Committal Service will commence at 10:00 am

Arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Oxnard 805-487-4911.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
