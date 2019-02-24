Services
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
San Buenaventura Mission
211 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Ivy Lawn Memorial Park
Caroline M. Wagner Obituary
Caroline M. Wagner

Hemet, CA

Caroline Bustos Wagner, 99 of Ventura, California passed away in her daughter's home in Hemet, California on February 17, 2019.

Caroline was born September 18, 1919 in Ventura, Ca. She worked as a Los Angeles City Police dispatcher for 17 years. She was very active in the California Hispanic Society and the International Women's Club, Hollywood. Caroline attended Sunday Mass at Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and found peace and joy in her faith.

Caroline played many roles: Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother, and friend to many. She delighted in time spent with her family, making her home the center of family parties and events and filling that home with pictures of her daughters and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband August, her sister Maria Bustos Jefferson, and grandsons Floyd Pettus and Ronald Neisinger. She is survived by her 5 daughters: Gloria Pettus, Connie Roberts, Hope Mulstay, Christine Neisinger, and Rose Tallman; 22 Grandchildren, 43 Great Grandchildren, 28 Great-Great Grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Friends and family are invited to visiting hours from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. A Most Holy Rosary will be recited in the Funeral Home at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the San Buenaventura Mission, 211 E. Main Street, Ventura. Interment immediately following funeral service at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 24, 2019
