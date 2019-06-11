Services
Santa Paula - Carolyn Ada Seeger passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 surrounded by Carrie and Janelle. Carolyn was born on November 13th, 1944 in Montebello, CA the youngest of three children to A.D. and Clarice Rushing.

Carolyn graduated from Santa Paula High School in 1962 and then went to work for Pacific Bell for 25 years. After retirement she loved to fill her time gardening, reading, watching cooking shows, knitting and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her son Blaine Seeger, her mother and father A.D. and Clarice Rushing, and her sister Elaine Barker.

Carolyn is survived by her brother Alfred Rushing (spouse Norma Rushing), daughter Carrie Owens (spouse Roger Owens) , granddaughter Janelle Hodgson (spouse Ruben Villa) , granddaughter Brianna Seeger, granddaughter Amanda Yepez (spouse Joaquin Yepez), daughter-in-law Traci Seeger , and 6 great-grandchildren Jaxon, Mason, Kaidyn, Katelyn , Carter and Kierstyn.

Niece Lori Ramirez (spouse Memo Ramirez), niece Leslie Montanez (spouse Santiago Montanez), nephew Rusty Barker, niece Terry Barker (spouse Mark), great-nephew Alex Montanez, and great-nephew Matthew McLoughlin.

A special thank you to Maywood Acres Healthcare and Free Spirit Hospice for taking such great care of our loved one.

Graveside Service will be held June 17th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery, 380 Cemetery Road, Santa Paula, CA 93060.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 11, 2019
