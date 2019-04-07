|
Carolyn Ann Huntsinger
Ojai, CA
Carolyn Ann Huntsinger, a beloved member of the Ojai community passed away peacefully of complications from Parkinson's Disease on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Ojai, CA.
She was born to Warner and Creta Rawlings Rennick in Cleveland, Ohio on March 22, 1933.
Carolyn lived her early life in Ohio until the family moved to southern California following World War Two.
She was involved in many activities at Mark Keppel High School, Alhambra, graduating in 1951. Following her graduation, she began dating her future husband, Carl Huntsinger. They were married on June 22nd, 1952 at Holy Trinity Church.
Carl and Carolyn lived in Ventura where Carl worked in the family business; Ventura Tool Company. Their three children, Diane, Amy and Eric were born in Ventura and the family continued to live there until moving to Ojai in 1968.
Carolyn attended Pasadena Community College, Ventura Jr College and UCSB; ultimately graduating from the University of La Verne with a Masters degree in Marriage and Family Counseling. She then worked in a private practice for the next 12 years as a Marriage and Family Therapist.
Carolyn was a wonderful and supportive wife, mother and friend. She loved playing her piano, attended musicals and enjoyed listening to classical music. Carolyn also dearly loved her Akitas; Kobe, Kuma and Kyoto. She and Carl spent many years visiting their children and grandchildren at their homes, on family vacations in Sunriver Oregon and on annual family trips to Hawaii. They also traveled the world, often combining business and pleasure. They lived in Celle, Germany for a time early in their marriage.
Carolyn gave generously to her community as a founding member and past president (1997-98) of Casa Pacifica. She was also a member of Chapter WE of PEO, a member of the Ojai Women's Festival Committee, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Altar Guild, a board member of the Ojai Valley Community Hospital Guild and an honorary member of The Rotary Club of Ojai where she continued her support of the Huntsinger Vocational Scholarship. She also supported the Ojai Valley Museum and Ojai Valley Youth Foundation among others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Carl, and sister Janice Buchanan. She is survived by her sister Cindy Eichorst; children: Diane Huntsinger-Carson,(Hans Weirich), Amy Miyawaki and Eric Huntsinger; nine grandchildren: Krysten Carson-Furfaro,(Keegan), Coryn Carson, Amanda Smoler, (David), Alex Miyawaki, Adam Miyawaki, Brianna Huntsinger, Heidi Huntsinger, Sean Huntsinger and Erin Huntsinger; and three great grandchildren: Owen and Eero Furfaro and Charlotte Smoler.
A memorial service for Carolyn will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on Saturday, May 25th at 2:30. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carolyn may be made to Casa Pacifica, St. Andrews Episcopal Church or the Ojai Valley Community Hospital Foundation.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 7, 2019