|
|
Carolyn (Luftenburg) Hendrick
Quincy, CA
On March 17th 2019, Carolyn (Luftenburg) Hendrick, age 89, passed away peacefully at St Mary's Hospital in Reno NV.
Carolyn, the youngest of 2 children was born to Leonard Branch and Leona Stevens in Ventura CA on February 15th, 1930. She married Joseph Luftenburg and raised 2 daughters while working at Santa Paula Hospital until retiring after 35 years of service. In 1996 she married Jerry Henrick and moved to Quincy CA. Carolyn, known for her kind and compassionate spirit had a love of Christ and enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards, and tending to the local wildlife.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Hendrick, half-sister Darlene Dominguez, daughters Diana Cline and Sandra Ward, step-son Gerald Hendrick, grandchildren Lisa Burns, Jason Antwine, Taylor Hendrick and Cody Laverly. Great-grandchildren Mason, Alyse, Raylee, Clair, and Kinsley.
Graveside services will be held at Santa Paula Cemetery on Monday, April 8th at 11 o'clock am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 3, 2019