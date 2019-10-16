|
|
Carolyn Horning
Thousand Oaks - (1933-2019)
On Thursday, October 3, 2019, Carolyn Horning of Thousand Oaks, California, loving mother of four children and loving grandmother of four granddaughters passed away at the age 86.
Carolyn was born on August 28, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri to Henry and Olive McQueen. On October 6, 1954, she married Carl Horning. They raised four children, Karen, Craig, Katie and Kirsten.
Carolyn worked as an accountant until she retired in 2003. She was a loving pet owner, an avid reader, and committed her time and energy to the community, her church, and charitable causes. She kept busy with her friends and family and had a keen interest in genealogy producing many detailed family albums. Carolyn's family and God meant everything to her. An excerpt from her book of memoirs to her children says, "My children and grand children were and are my deepest joys. They have all my love along with my God. How He has blessed me and walked beside me every step from beginning to end."
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, her father, Henry, and her mother, Olive. She is survived by her four children, Karen, Craig, Katie and Kirsten, her four grandchildren, Hannah, Carley, Jessica and Julie, her brother Don and several cousins and nieces.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church on One Church Road in Thousand Oaks, California at 2 p.m. Carolyn's children would like to invite her family and friends to a reception at Carolyn's home immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the ASPCA an organization very special to Carolyn.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019