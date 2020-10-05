Or Copy this URL to Share

Carolyn Lorrine Williamson



Carolyn Lorrine Williamson joined her husband, Rick Williamson, and her youngest daughter, Kymberli Williamson in heaven on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 65. She is survived by her daughter, Kelbi Renee Sutter (husband Daniel), granddaughters, Ashlyn, Alyssa (daughter Jamie), Samantha, Kymberlie, brother, Jesse Foley (wife Mindy), Donald Foley (wife Mary), and mother-in-law, Jonell Williamson. She is dearly loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.









