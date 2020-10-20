Carolyn Rose DeVore



THANK YOU LORD, IT'S BEEN A WONDERFUL LIFE. Those are the words of Carolyn Rose DeVore, who went to be with her Lord on October 16, 2020. She was born on Oct. 7, 1940 to parents Louie and Rosie Fontanini in Des Moines, Iowa, the youngest of four girls. Carolyn was raised in a home where love was freely given. Her older sisters, Rita DeZorzi and Gloria Myers, preceded her in death. She also had a sister, Marilyn, who died in a tragic accident at the age of 2 before Carolyn was born. As the youngest, she was spoiled not only by her family, but the whole small town of Ankeny, IA.



Even though there was a war going on and food was rationed, her childhood was blessed and filled with large Italian family gatherings, cards, dancing, laughter and food. Her father owned a gas station and auto repair business. He was a town councilman, mayor and fire chief in the little town of Ankeny. He built the first tanker fire truck in his shop that the town had ever known. That same fire truck often still leads parades. On her trips back to Ankeny, she always enjoyed seeing the truck in the museum and reminiscing over the old newspaper articles and photos. Her mother was active in church, as a school volunteer, and later was in charge of the school cafeteria lunch program. Her mother also fed the homeless. They lived near the railroad and hobos would often knock on their door to ask for food. Her mother never turned them down. There were chairs under the shade tree for them to sit in. She would provide them food and drink, then send them on their way with a bag lunch. Carolyn loved to tell stories about her childhood and friends in Ankeny. She attended school just 4 blocks from home. Of the 47 members of her graduating class of 1958, there were 17 who attended K-12 together. They still have reunions every 5 years and have remained friends. Ankeny will always be home to her.



In 1962, Carolyn and her parents moved to Napa, CA. Shortly after, she met her "Prince Charming," Kenneth DeVore. He was a tall, redheaded sailor from Michigan who was stationed at the nearby Mare Island Naval Shipyard, attending Nuclear Power School. They were engaged 3 ½ months later and the adventure began! The Navy took them to Idaho Falls, ID, where their daughter, Cathy, and son, Kenneth II, were born. Their youngest, Cindy, was born in Honolulu while stationed in Hawaii. Carolyn loved being a Navy wife and made the most wonderful friends through that adventure. After the Navy, they settled in Pleasanton, CA to raise their children. Work brought them to Santa Barbara, where she joined the team at Northern Trust Bank. Eventually, they moved to Ventura to be near grandchildren. She considered Ventura one of God's gifts. She was continually in awe of the beauty of the area. On her commutes to Santa Barbara, she would turn on her praise music and sing all the way to work while taking in God's artwork, a true blessing.



Carolyn was full of joy and an inspiration to many. Family was very important to her and she often "adopted" individuals into her family. She loved deeply and is deeply loved. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth; daughter Cathy and her husband Dan Bojorquez of Ventura; son Kenneth II and wife Nancy DeVore of San Jose, CA; daughter Cindy Tanoury and husband Glen Scoggins of Auburn, CA; grandson Frank and wife Katie L. Bojorquez; grandson Michael and wife Katie N. Bojorquez; granddaughter Megan DeVore; grandson Zach DeVore; granddaughter Jessica Tanoury; grandson Alex Tanoury; great grandchildren Ryan, Jacen and Evelyn Bojorquez (with one more on the way!); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



All services will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church at 3175 Telegraph Rd in Ventura (masks and distancing protocols will be observed). Viewing will begin Friday, October 23, at 4:00 followed by the Vigil at 5:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday, October 24, at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Perez Family Funeral Home, Camarillo (805) 983-3457.









