Carolyn Ruth (Anderson) MorrisVentura - Carolyn Ruth (Anderson) Morris, age 86, of Ventura, California passed away on May 26, 2020. Carolyn was born in Los Angeles, California to Robert & Ruth Anderson on July 5th 1933. She graduated from Eagle Rock High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) in Physical Education. After graduation she accepted her first teaching job at Balboa Junior High School in Ventura, California as the girl's physical education teacher. It was here that she would meet her husband, Gary Duane Morris, who was the boy's physical education teacher. They married on December 20, 1961 at the Presbyterian Church in Ventura and began their family. Carolyn later returned to teaching as a substitute teacher throughout the Ventura Unified School District. Carolyn loved the outdoors, enjoyed physical activity and gardening, staying active and interacting with family and friends until her last days. She will be missed by all that knew her for her warm, sparkling smile and eyes, and her spunky personality!Carolyn is survived by her daughter Karen and Mickey Doran of Paso Robles, CA, daughter Stacy and Matt Fausset of Ventura, CA and daughter Christy and Luigi DeVicente of Morro Bay, CA, as well as her grandchildren Brianna & Ian Axsom of Atascadero, CA, Sean Doran of Paso Robles, CA, Bryce Fausset and Lance Fausset of Ventura, CA. She also leaves behind her beloved nieces, nephews and neighbors. She is preceded in death by her husband Gary Duane Morris, parents Robert and Ruth Anderson, and brother Robert Anderson.A private service will be held with immediate family on June 12, 2020 followed by a celebration of her life at a later date when all family and friends will have a moment to gather and remember her wonderful life!