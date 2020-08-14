Carolyn Straus Berenson
Camarillo - Carolyn Meyers Straus Berenson, 94, passed away peacefully in her home on August 6, 2020.
She was born on October 18, 1925 in Greenville, SC, and was raised in Richmond, VA. She settled in California, in Oxnard and Camarillo and has resided here for the last 70 years. Carolyn was married for 60 years to Jerome Berenson, who was the presiding judge for many years of the Superior Court of Ventura County.
Carolyn graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in one of the first classes to include women. With her husband Jerome she was an active supporter and leader of many community organizations. She volunteered for many years for the Tri County Blood Bank, was a member of the Lawyer's Wives of Ventura, and the Assistance League of Ventura County. She served as President of that organization, of which she was very proud.
She had a passion for playing bridge and achieved the rank of Life Master. Carolyn was fulfilled by her home, garden, and especially her orchid plants, and was once awarded a Landscaping Award in a statewide competition.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Jerome; by her sister Fannie Rosenthal; and by her best friend Joan Nordman and her husband Benjamin.
She is survived by her loving sons Jeffrey L. of New York City, and Craig F. of Los Angeles; daughters-in-law Adriana and Betsy; and her beloved grandchildren Nicholas, Sophie, and Henry.
She is also survived by her loving family of caregivers and helpers Ronald Rodriguez, Ricardo Andrade, Gabriela Coronado, Elvia Ramirez, Claudia Cerami, Carol Olmstead, Maria Medina, Vanessa Lemus, and Mary Henggeler.
She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Jerry Rosenthal (Faye), Jean Rosenthal (Dave Kingsley), Tom Rosenthal (Wendy), Nancy Belleman (Scott), her brother-in-law Gilbert Rosenthal, and her first cousin Kenneth Millhiser.
The family would also like to extend heartfelt gratitude for the decades-long friendship and supportive care of Dr. Scott Zager and his wife Kim.
A private service was held at Ivy Lawn Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Len Muroff.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to a favorite charity
. Some of Carolyn's favorite charitable organizations dear to her heart were: Livingston Memorial Nurses Association, Guide Dogs of America in Sylmar, The Thacher School (The Judge Jerome H. Berenson Distinguished Teaching Chair), and St. Johns Healthcare Foundation.
Carolyn has been entrusted to the care of the family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com