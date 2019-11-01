|
|
Carrie Marie Traxler
Simi Valley - An amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend passed away on October 24, 2019.
Carrie Marie Traxler was born Carrie Marie Todd on August 4, 1940 in West Hollywood, CA to Vern and Rose Todd. Carrie was raised in North Hollywood and attended Corvalis High School where she made many wonderful, lifetime friends.
In her late teens and early twenties, Carrie was a camp counselor for the Girl Scouts in Big Bear. This is where she met the love of her life, Michael Traxler. They married September 30, 1961 and moved to Simi Valley where they began a 59 year legacy of Traxler's.
In Simi, Carrie taught for a few years and then began her family. She raised four sons and a daughter. Carrie was very involved with her children, running from plays to sporting events, supporting all their activities. As her children grew, Carrie took a position as Office Manager for an eye doctor in Simi Valley. After many years there, she and Mike retired to spend more time at their cabin in Big Bear. This is also when she became involved in the Big Bear Zoo. Through the Friends of the Big Bear Zoo, Carrie beautified the grounds with her horticulture skills.
Carrie is survived by her sons Vern Traxler (Tammy), Michael Traxler (Lexi) and David Traxler (Eileen), daughter Candace Traxler Smart (Bill) and daughter-in-law Fiama. Twelve Grandchildren including Megan, Jacob, Tiffany, Cassidy, Ethan, Finn, Harrison, Hayden, Griffin, Michael, Tristan and Morgan will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mike Traxler; son, Kevin Traxler; brother, Vern Todd; and parents.
A Memorial will be held at Reardon Funeral Home in Simi Valley on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow. Rev. Andrew Mattick will be officiating. All who new Carrie are welcome to attend.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Friends of the Big Bear Zoo at https://friendsofthebigbearalpinezoo.org/.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019