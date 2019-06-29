|
|
Catarinio E. Majeno
Oxnard - In loving memory of Catarinio E. Majeno(uncle baby) 1924 - 2019 born in Oxnard, Catarino passed away on June 24 due to illness.
He preceded in death by his wife Teresa Majeno, father Cornelio Majeno, mother Cornelia Majeno, brothers Froylan Majeno, Simon Majeno, Marcario Majeno, Robert Majeno, sisters Hortensia Olivas and Carolina Orozco, nephew/nieces Louis C. Torres, Patrica A lopez and Lila R. Olivas
Catarino is survived by his children Mariselda A.Martinez, Danny Majeno, Diane Majeno, Angie Ceraola, Corinna Majeno, Cathy Perez and Steven Majeno, Nephew/nieces Ray Olivas, Robert Olivas, Freda Rivera(husband Jess) Charity Balch, Ginny Pena, Yvonne Ruiz, Yvette Ruiz, Joseph Rivera Clarissa Aguilera and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Catarino was a veteran of the United states Army who served 1943 - 1947, receiving WW II victory medal and American theater service medal.
He was employeed by County of Ventura, Community Memorial Hospital and Ventura School District from which he retired. He enjoyed working with crafts, upholstery, horticulture, grafting citrus fruit and collecting exotic plants. He also loved going to the horse races, Las Vegas, and Chumash Casino. Catarino was loving, friendly, caring and generous person he will be missed dearly.
Funeral services will be held at Perez Family Funeral Home 1347 Del Norte Rd, Camarillo, from 5pm - 9pm July 11. Mass at 10am on July 12 at Santa Clara Church 323 S. E street in Oxnard, followed by the burial at Santa Clara Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 29 to June 30, 2019