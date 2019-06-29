Services
Perez Family Funeral Home
1347 Del Norte Rd
Camarillo, CA 93010
(805) 983-3457
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Perez Family Funeral Home
1347 Del Norte Rd
Camarillo, CA 93010
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Clara Church
323 S. E street
Oxnard, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catarinio Majeno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catarinio E. Majeno


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catarinio E. Majeno Obituary
Catarinio E. Majeno

Oxnard - In loving memory of Catarinio E. Majeno(uncle baby) 1924 - 2019 born in Oxnard, Catarino passed away on June 24 due to illness.

He preceded in death by his wife Teresa Majeno, father Cornelio Majeno, mother Cornelia Majeno, brothers Froylan Majeno, Simon Majeno, Marcario Majeno, Robert Majeno, sisters Hortensia Olivas and Carolina Orozco, nephew/nieces Louis C. Torres, Patrica A lopez and Lila R. Olivas

Catarino is survived by his children Mariselda A.Martinez, Danny Majeno, Diane Majeno, Angie Ceraola, Corinna Majeno, Cathy Perez and Steven Majeno, Nephew/nieces Ray Olivas, Robert Olivas, Freda Rivera(husband Jess) Charity Balch, Ginny Pena, Yvonne Ruiz, Yvette Ruiz, Joseph Rivera Clarissa Aguilera and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Catarino was a veteran of the United states Army who served 1943 - 1947, receiving WW II victory medal and American theater service medal.

He was employeed by County of Ventura, Community Memorial Hospital and Ventura School District from which he retired. He enjoyed working with crafts, upholstery, horticulture, grafting citrus fruit and collecting exotic plants. He also loved going to the horse races, Las Vegas, and Chumash Casino. Catarino was loving, friendly, caring and generous person he will be missed dearly.

Funeral services will be held at Perez Family Funeral Home 1347 Del Norte Rd, Camarillo, from 5pm - 9pm July 11. Mass at 10am on July 12 at Santa Clara Church 323 S. E street in Oxnard, followed by the burial at Santa Clara Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 29 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now