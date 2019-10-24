|
Born: May 24, 1947
Heaven: Sept. 20, 2019
Catherine left this world to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 20, 2019 at 3:33 am.
Catherine was born on May 24, 1947 at Port Hueneme-Naval Hospital CA.
She lived on Marshall St. with her family in Ventura, CA. and was one of the first surfer girls of her day.
Catherine was a very hard worker and super reliable. She worked for the Phone Co., a legal secretary, (took shorthand and typed 80wpm), Pharmacy Tech, Adult Caregiver and a construction nurse/chop saw queen for Dan, 25 years. At 70 years old, wanting to keep her mind sharp, she learned Morse Code and achieved 18 words per minute in six months. She enjoyed playing games, lunches with friends and going for picnics at Dickey Lake.
Later in life, Catherine went to Northwest Christian College and graduated with a two year degree in Religious Studies. Catherine was Born Again (John 3:3) 42 years ago and was an avid student of the Bible most of her adult life.
Catherine, is survived by her husband Dan of 25 years, her daughter Lorie Smith (Jerry), grandson Randy Brown, granddaughter Jessie Wilhelm (Caleb), and brother Tom McCauley (Gayle). A memorial service will be held November 2, 2019 in the special events room at Glacier Bank, 222 Dewey Ave., Eureka Montana at 2pm.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019