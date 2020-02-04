Services
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 487-1720
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Oxnard, CA
View Map
Cathleen Ann McFarland Obituary
Cathleen Ann McFarland

Cathleen Ann McFarland (Grimm) 66, of Oxnard, passed away on February 1, 2020, from a prolonged battle with Lymphoma. She was born September 21, 1953, and was a lifetime resident of Oxnard CA.

Cathleen enjoyed camping, traveling nature walks, sunsets, seal watching, and especially spending time with her family. She was a Roman Catholic and was a member of St. John's hospital walking group. She was a member of St. Anthony's and Santa Clara church and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Stephen McFarland, her mother Patricia Grimm, four siblings, five children, and twenty grandchildren.

A recitation of the rosary will be held on February 11, 2020. Tuesday at 7:00 pm at Reardon Funeral Home 511 N. A Street, Oxnard CA. A Mass service will be on St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oxnard on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 10;00 AM, burial to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020
