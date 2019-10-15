|
Cathy Jean Maynard
- - "Love is my religion," Cathy Jean Maynard (née Landau) told family members gathered during the recent loving farewell she instigated at her home after her final round of treatment. This sentiment was unsurprising to her family, as she was known for her strong zest for life and for responding "yes" to almost any invitation - particularly when it included family, friends, and fun. Born in Aurora, Colorado in 1956, Cathy died from ovarian cancer on Tuesday, October 8, at home in Ojai, California. She lived life with special gusto after her initial diagnosis 12 years ago.
Cathy married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Maynard, in 1976. Their sons Robert Maynard and Kevin Maynard brought to Cathy and Wayne their treasured daughters-in-law, Lauren (Robert) and Cindy (Kevin), and their beloved grandchildren: William, Katherine, Audrey, and Daniel. All of Cathy's extended family members - including parents Cal and Jean Landau, sister Carrie Maynard, brother Craig Landau, and a wealth of siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins - benefited from her lifelong generosity of spirit and action. In a life full of adventurous travel, Cathy's passion was enjoying time and experiences with her family.
She was a natural teacher, starting as a child when she "played school" with her siblings and neighbors. Mrs. Maynard taught and embraced the countless children who passed through her kindergarten and first through third grade classrooms at schools including Loma Vista (1979-1980), Santa Ana School (1980-81), Ojai Valley Children's House Montessori (1985-91), and Mira Monte and Topa Topa schools (1991-2010) always with insight and the ability to consider individual challenges for each child. Cathy differentiated lessons to work with each student's strengths and to encourage deeper learning. Her own education was never-ending. She earned her master's degree in reading education in 2001 and she stayed current in her teaching methods and techniques by attending seminars. As a master teacher she regularly shared her teaching knowledge and experiences with coworkers, and she often opened her classroom to help train new student teachers throughout her career.
Please join us to celebrate Cathy's life on Saturday, October 26, 11am to 2pm, at the Ojai Valley Woman's Club (441 East Ojai Avenue, Ojai). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OjaiCares (https://ojaicares.org) and the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (https://ocrahope.org).
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019