Cathy L. Thomas


1954 - 2019
Cathy L. Thomas Obituary
Cathy L. Thomas

Oxnard - Cathy L. Thomas, 64, of Oxnard, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Cathy was born on August 1, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio and was a Ventura County resident for the past 42 years coming from Westlake Village.

She was a child nutritionist for 13 years at Lemonwood School in Oxnard. She was an exceptional cook and enjoyed going to Blues concerts.

Cathy is survived by her beloved husband, James, married 20 years this August; her son, Christian Jenkins and his wife Michelle, of Hawaii, and Cary Jenkins, of Hawaii; her daughter, Candace Jenkins, of Oxnard; her father and mother, Richard and Margaret Good, of Carson City, Nevada; her brothers: Richard A. Good and John Good, both of Carson City, Nevada; her sisters: Lori Slack and Alice Butler, both of Washington; and her grandchildren: Olivia Jenkins, Christian Jenkins, Jr., and Kaden Meidieros.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, June 24, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 21, 2019
