|
|
Cecil Dennis Graves
Boerne - Cecil Dennis Graves, of Boerne, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, stepped into the arms of his precious savior April 28, 2019 at the age of 79. A celebration of Cecil's life will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Boerne. He will be interred on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:15 am in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Cecil was born to Clyde and Audie Graves on May 17, 1939 in Tulare, California. Formerly from Ojai, California, he has resided in Boerne, Texas since 2004. He attended Fresno State University in California, graduating in 1961 with a criminology degree.
Cecil was inducted into the US Army, serving from 1962 - 1964 in Okinawa, Japan, with top secret clearance. Coming home from the Army, he continued working as a sergeant for Ventura County Sheriff's Dept., retiring in 1987 after 26 years of service. He then went to work for the Santa Barbara Correctional Department in California, retiring in 1999.
Cecil was a devoted Christian, serving as a deacon with the Ojai Valley Baptist Church for over thirty years. He has been an active member of First Baptist Church in Boerne for the past fifteen years. Cecil conducted Sunday worship at care choice nursing home for the past nine years. He also volunteered at Hill Country Daily Bread in Boerne.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, and older brothers, Travis and Daniel. He is survived by his lovely and adored wife of forty-nine years, Glenna: his younger brother Darrel; his children Carl, Kellee, Clay and Craig Graves; his grandchildren Jeremy, Branden, Cameron, Brett, Heather, Chad, Adam, Carson, Emily, Briana, Camden and Dalton; great-grandchildren Adrian, Gabrial, Kanyon, Keegan, Kane, Kaden and Casey Rae.
He will be greatly missed, but we find great comfort in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Cecil's name to Hill Country Daily Bread.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne. To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.holtfh.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 3, 2019