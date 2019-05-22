Services
Springfield, MO - Cecil J. Burnight, 81, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 peacefully at his home in Springfield, Mo. following a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

A retired Electronics Design Engineer, Mr. Burnight was born to James E. and Marjorie B. (Stinton) on June 11, 1937 in Los Angeles, Ca. Grew up in Venice, Ca. Raised his family in Simi Valley, Ca. Retired in Springfield since 2005.

Surviving are his wife of 21 years, Bea, and 6 stepsons.

From his first marriage, his sons, DeWayne D. of Barboursville, Va., Russell T. of Bakersfield, Ca., daughters, Kim C. Brown of Lake Forest, Ca, and Marni E. Reed of Bakersfield, Ca., 8 grandchildren, 6 greatgrandchildren and many close friends.

Cecil was a longtime member of the Elks club and a member Gateway Christian church.

His care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 22, 2019
