|
|
Cecil Watson, Jr
Sacramento - Cecil Watson, Jr, age 77, passed away on March 21, 2020 in Sacramento, CA. He was the husband of Marla Watson. They shared 49 years of marriage together.
Born in Blocker, OK, and raised in Oxnard, CA since he was four, he was the son of Cecil Watson Sr and Ruth Hendrickson. He graduated from Oxnard High School in 1960. He worked at Camarillo State Hospital for over 30 years in the Laundry and Print Shop before transferring to Porterville State Hospital where he worked in the Print Shop and then retired in 2000.
He enjoyed racing and NASCAR, hunting, fishing, playing poker, and classic cars. He loved sitting with friends for hours and just "shooting the bull", Nerds candies, drumstick ice creams from Gunthers, cheering on his grandkids and their teammates from the soccer sidelines and family gatherings. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, kind heart, calling it like he sees it, love of his family, "stirring the pot" at times, and use of idioms.
He is survived by his wife Marla Watson, children Denise and Anthony Lucero, Darren Watson, and Michelle and Kevin Lewis, sister Billie Morin, grandchildren LeAnna Lucero, Meghan Wright, Cheyenne Lewis, and Dakota Lewis.
There will be a private graveside service on Friday March 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, CA.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020