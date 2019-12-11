Resources
More Obituaries for Celina Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celina Marie Flores

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Celina Marie Flores Obituary
Celina Marie Flores

Oxnard - Celina "Nicki" Flores died peacefully on December 5TH surrounded by her family. Nicki was born April 7th 1983 in Oxnard, CA. Nicky devoted all her time to her multiple nieces and nephews. Nicky served the City Of Santa Paula as a Police Dispatcher for the last 4 years. She is survived by her parents, siblings, boyfriend and her beloved nieces and nephews. There will be a Viewing on Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019 from 4:30pm-8:00pm with a Rosary at 6:30pm at Santa Clara Mortuary, Oxnard, CA and a Mass on Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019 at 10:00am at St Anthony's Church, Oxnard, CA followed by the interment at Santa Clara Cemetery, Oxnard, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Celina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -