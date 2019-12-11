|
Celina Marie Flores
Oxnard - Celina "Nicki" Flores died peacefully on December 5TH surrounded by her family. Nicki was born April 7th 1983 in Oxnard, CA. Nicky devoted all her time to her multiple nieces and nephews. Nicky served the City Of Santa Paula as a Police Dispatcher for the last 4 years. She is survived by her parents, siblings, boyfriend and her beloved nieces and nephews. There will be a Viewing on Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019 from 4:30pm-8:00pm with a Rosary at 6:30pm at Santa Clara Mortuary, Oxnard, CA and a Mass on Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019 at 10:00am at St Anthony's Church, Oxnard, CA followed by the interment at Santa Clara Cemetery, Oxnard, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019