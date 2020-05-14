Services
Perez Family Funeral Home
738 East Santa Paula Street
Santa Paula, CA 93060
805-421-4537
Viewing
Sunday, May 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perez Family Funeral Home
738 East Santa Paula Street
Santa Paula, CA 93060
Chad Douglas Reynolds


1969 - 2020
Chad Douglas Reynolds Obituary
Chad Douglas Reynolds

Chad Douglas Reynolds, age 51, of Santa Paula, CA, passed away unexpectedly on May 11th, 2020.

Chad is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Clinton and Caterina Howard of Ventura; his mother and father, Lary and Karen Reynolds of Santa Paula; his brother and sister-in-law, Vince and Michelle Reynolds and three nephews of Ojai; his brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Melissa Reynolds and two nephews and two nieces of Lindale, Texas; and his "big" yellow lab, Harvick of Obregon Park, Santa Paula.

Chad was born on February 11th, 1969 in Santa Paula, CA. He graduated from Santa Paula High School in 1987. He then moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma and graduated from the Spartan School of Aeronautics and Technology in 1990 and proceeded to work in the field of Aviation. He moved to Pittsburg, Missouri in 2001; where he built, owned, and operated a successful convenience store. In 2009, Chad moved back home to Santa Paula, California to be closer to his family; where he resided until his passing. Chad loved being a father, hunting, fishing, golfing, but most of all he loved people. This is reflected by the generous outpouring of love from everyone close to Chad, since his passing.

The viewing for Chad will be available to the public at Perez Family Funeral Home, 738 E Santa Paula St, Santa Paula, CA 93060 on Sunday, May 17th between the hours of 5 pm and 8 pm. All are welcome to attend the viewing. Mandatory social distancing and face coverings are required. Only 5 people will be permitted to enter the building for viewing at a time, due to this restriction please be considerate of the amount of time you spend viewing. Chad was well loved in Santa Paula and we want to ensure that whoever wants to say a final goodbye will have the time to do so.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of life, like Chad would have wanted, will be held at a later date as restrictions allow (hopefully in either the summer or fall). Please pass this message along via social media platforms as you feel appropriate.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 14 to May 16, 2020
