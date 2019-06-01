Services
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Church
Westlake Village, CA
Thousand Oaks - Chad Tsumpes, 18 our fun loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, friend and boyfriend was suddenly taken from us in an accident on Friday May 17, 2019.

Chad was born on February 27, 2001 to Brad Tsumpes and Britt Tsumpes in Santa Clarita, CA. Chad is survived by his mother Britt, father Brad, sister Katelyn, brother Justin, maternal grandmother Thelma Christensen, Aunt Elke Groenhoej, Uncle Mark Langhof, and several cousins. Chad is also survived by his girlfriend Hayley Guerrero, best friends Garret Juels, and Ryan Falcone, and many other friends.

Chad was a senior in high school and was three weeks short of graduating.

Chad loved the outdoors. He loved fishing, surfing and riding his motorcycle. When Chad was younger he spent hours riding his mountain bike, and building dirt ramps to jump.

Chad had a huge heart and always made people feel extra special on important occasions. Chad loved his family and friends and would do anything to stand up for them and protect them.

Chad will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at Calvary Church in Westlake Village on Monday, June 3 at 2pm.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 1, 2019
