|
|
Charlene Mae Griggs
Ventura -
Charlene Mae Griggs, nee Van Fleet, was born on January 10, 1917 in Gainesville, TX. She went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2019 in Ventura, CA at the age of 102. She was the last surviving relative in her generation.
Charlene married Jolly Field Griggs in 1937 in Clovis, New Mexcio, age 20. They resided in Oklahoma and California. They had four children: Van Roy Griggs of Raleigh, NC (d. 9-7-06, wife Sandra, d. 11-19-18); Patricia Gail Steeno of Ventura (husband Cary); Anita Griggs of Red Bluff, CA; and David Griggs of Ventura.
Charlene was the youngest of three daughters born to Leona Elizabeth Van Fleet (nee Milligan) and Charles Henry Van Fleet. She moved to Ventura, CA in 1949 with her young family and lived there for the remaining 70 years of her life.
Her childhood was spent in Gainesville, TX, Sulphur and Ardmore, OK and Panhandle, TX. She became a Christian at age 8 while living in Panhandle. Her teen years were spent in Amarillo, TX. She graduated from Amarillo High School in 1935.
She is survived by five grandchildren: LaDene Morrison (Charles) of Ventura, Lisa Baker (Jim) of Wilmington, NC; Tammy Steeno of Ennis Texas; Traci Prober (Carl) of Gordonsville, VA; and Eric Leslie (Crystal) of Red Bluff, CA. She is survived by nine great-grandchildren: Jessica Morrison of Ventura; Michael Morrison of Ventura; Scott Morrison of Escondido, CA, Justin Welch of Ventura; Cassidy Welch of Ennis, TX; Kelli Baker of Raleigh, NC; Kasey Baker of Raleigh, NC; Neil Leslie of Red Bluff, CA; Jonas Leslie of Red Bluff, CA; and Matthew Leslie of Red Bluff, CA. The great-great grandchildren are: Ava Blau of Ventura, CA; Kennedy Welch of Ventura, CA; Rylee Allen of Ennis TX; Mason Morrison of Ventura; and Goldie Morrison of Ventura.
Charlene was a homemaker. Her husband was a long-time teacher at Ventura College. She served as a 4- and 5-year old Sunday school teacher for 50 years in Oklahoma and Ventura. She was active in the First Southern Baptist Church on MacMillan in Ventura. She was the church wedding hostess for 18 years and sang in the choir regularly. She was instrumental in starting Wednesday night church suppers. She also coordinated the weddings at the Charles Carroll Chapel of the Good Shepherd. She attended Ventura Missionary Church beginning 2000. She was a member the Mitz-Khan-A-Khan Chapter of D.A.R. through her Milligan ancestors. Her interests included crafts, handwork, family gatherings, playing the piano and organ, and U.S. and foreign travel. The family held a 100th Birthday Party gala for her in 2017 at the Pierpont Inn.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019