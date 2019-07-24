Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Liechti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles A. Liechti


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles A. Liechti Obituary
Charles A. Liechti

Camarillo - Charles A. Liechti, 82, of Camarillo, California passed away on July 18, 2019 at residence with his wife by his side.

Born in 1937 in Basel, Switzerland he moved to the United States in 1968. He studied and earned a PhD at the ETH in Zurich, Switzerland.

Earning numerous awards and professional commendations he worked in the field of electronic research working at the corporate lab of Hewlett-Packard in Palo Alto and he spent several years Rockwell International in Thousand Oaks. Hiking, climbing, playing hockey, skiing, and magic were his hobbies since childhood. In later years he enjoyed traveling.

Charles leaves a beloved wife Helgard; 3 nephews and 1 niece and their children; cousins and friends.

Donations in his name may be made to Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, 601 W. Junipero Street Santa Barbara, CA 93105 or UCLA Foundation Brain Cancer Research, 710 Westwood Plaza, Suite 1230 RNRC, Los Angeles, CA 90095.

Private visits in the months to come would be appreciated.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.