Charles A. Liechti
Camarillo - Charles A. Liechti, 82, of Camarillo, California passed away on July 18, 2019 at residence with his wife by his side.
Born in 1937 in Basel, Switzerland he moved to the United States in 1968. He studied and earned a PhD at the ETH in Zurich, Switzerland.
Earning numerous awards and professional commendations he worked in the field of electronic research working at the corporate lab of Hewlett-Packard in Palo Alto and he spent several years Rockwell International in Thousand Oaks. Hiking, climbing, playing hockey, skiing, and magic were his hobbies since childhood. In later years he enjoyed traveling.
Charles leaves a beloved wife Helgard; 3 nephews and 1 niece and their children; cousins and friends.
Donations in his name may be made to Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, 601 W. Junipero Street Santa Barbara, CA 93105 or UCLA Foundation Brain Cancer Research, 710 Westwood Plaza, Suite 1230 RNRC, Los Angeles, CA 90095.
Private visits in the months to come would be appreciated.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 24, 2019