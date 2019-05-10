|
|
Charles "Chuck" Ashbrook
Camarillo - Charles "Chuck" Ashbrook, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away of natural causes on April 26, 2019. He was 90.
Chuck was born on December 8, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to Charles Garner and Anna Lois (Teeter) Ashbrook. He has one older sister, Lois Ann Lorimer of Santa Barbara.
Chuck grew up in Lakewood, Illinois and enjoyed swimming and playing in nearby Crystal Lake. In college, at Dennison University in Granville Ohio, Chuck met the love of his life, Patricia Oakman. They were married on June 12, 1951. Chuck entered boot camp for the U.S. Army in September 1951. Pat called him at boot camp to let him know they were going to have a baby. Chuck served with peace keeping troops in Germany and France. Pat and their young son Mike joined him in France for 9 months.
After returning to the U.S., Chuck graduated from Dennison University in 1954, and went to work for North American Life Insurance Company of Chicago. They raised their growing family that now included Steve, Lynda and Cyndi in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.
His job offered him a promotion and transfer and in 1965 the family drove west to settle in Woodland Hills, California. Together they enjoyed trips to the beach, Lake Arrowhead and many other places in California. In 1988, preferring a smaller town, Chuck and Pat settled into their home in Camarillo. They loved their community, and enjoyed having family join them for swimming, family gatherings and fun.
Chuck continued to work in the life insurance business, but changed companies several times. He eventually worked for International Insurance Agency Service, Inc. as Vice President of Marketing.
Chuck loved the outdoors. Whether hiking in a forest, swimming in a lake or his backyard pool, or gardening at home, he enjoyed it all. He loved animals including the ducks that reside in his backyard. He was athletic in his youth and avidly followed sports of all kinds. Music enraptured him, and history fascinated him.
Chuck loved his family deeply and was beloved by all. Chuck and Pat shared a life of love for almost 68 years. We all agree he gave the best bear hugs.
Chuck is survived by his wife Pat, his four children Mike, Steve (Kay), Lynda (Glenn), and Cyndi (Jeff), grandchildren Jason, Danny, Matthew, Genny, and Nicole, many great grandchildren, and his sister Lois Ann Lorimer.
We will all remember his big strong arms around us, his laughter and his love.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 10, 2019