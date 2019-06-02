|
|
Charles Bridge Thompson
Ojai - Charles Bridge Thompson age 92 passed peacefully in Ojai, CA on May 26, 2019. Charles was born 3/16/1927 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Dr. Charles F. Thompson and Irvene Bridge Thompson. After serving briefly in WW II Charles received a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University followed by an MBA from Indiana University. Charles married his college sweetheart from Purdue University and began a successful career in Aerospace Engineering that took him from his home state of Indiana to Texas, Alabama then finally settling in Southern California. He was an avid reader of history, a lover of the arts and was active in the community. While in California Charles volunteered as the President of a non-profit corporation assisting at-risk teenagers in W. Hollywood, served as President of the Rotary Club in Pacific Palisades and also served as an Elder at the Pacific Palisades Presbyterian Church. After retiring from the Aerospace industry, he was the Executive Director of the in the San Fernando Valley. Finally retiring to Ojai, CA in 1975 Charles became a gentleman farmer of a small avocado ranch. He was active with the Rotary Club of Ojai. His first project for the Club was chairman of the Black Tie Valentine Dinner Dance at the Ojai Valley Inn to benefit people with Polio. He was also involved with HELP of Ojai, a non-profit responding to the basic needs of the Ojai Valley and also served as an Elder at the Ojai Presbyterian Church. Charles was a docent at both the Getty Museum in Malibu, CA and the Santa Barbara Museum of Arts. He especially enjoyed sharing his passion of art with young people and frequently coordinated school field trips to the museums where he would lead tours. Charles is survived by his wife Charlotte Hilt Thompson to whom he was married for almost 69 years, his daughter Nancy T. Glueckert, his son Charles F. Thompson, his sister Susanne Dumbrille of Brockville Ontario, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Charles was preceded in death by his brother Dr. Joseph Frances Thompson of Carmel, IN. A memorial service will be held at the Ojai Presbyterian Church sometime over the Summer. In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be made to either Help of Ojai or the Ojai Rotary Club Educational Foundation.
When asked for his philosophy of life, Charley answered: "I have found my niche here in Ojai and I love it. I am intrigued by the process of solving problems and am doing it here. I have had a rich and satisfying life. I feel responsible for myself and care about people and what they think."
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 2, 2019