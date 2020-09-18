1/1
Charles C. Ponce
Charles C. Ponce

Camarillo - Charles C. Ponce, 95, passed away on September 14, 2020 in his home in Camarillo, CA after a long battle with prostate cancer. Charles was born on November 21, 1924 in Oxnard, CA in his parents' home as were his siblings.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Lazaro and Lina Ponce, his brothers Lasaro, Raymond, Ernest, Ignacio and sisters Dora Ponce Willeford, Rosie Ponce Castruita. He is survived by his sisters, Gloria Lohner-Hall and Irene Ponce Hibbits of Ventura, CA, and many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. Charles was very proud to have been an Army Veteran of WWII. He received the Battle Stars for his service at Ardennes Forrest, Hurtgen Forrest and Battle of the Bulge. While celebrating V-E Day in Belgium his company was told to get ready to invade Japan. Charles said they packed up and got on the ship. Just after leaving England in the middle of the ocean they got word that the war was over. Charlie's nickname was "Dancer" he loved to dance. It did not matter if it was the swing, mariachi music or any other type of music. He would dance and everyone wanted to dance with him. He is now dancing with his family and friends in heaven. Instead of flowers, please donate to a Veteran Group such as American Legion, U.S.O., Wounded Warriors, etc.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Church courtyard, located at 25 N. Las Posas Road in Camarillo on Wednesday, September 23 at 10:00 A.M. with burial to follow at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park.






Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 18 to Sep. 22, 2020.
